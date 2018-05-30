Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cow stuck in swimming pool rescued by firefighters

A cow had to be rescued by firefighters after she had a hard time 'mooooving' on Tuesday.The cow reportedly fe...

Posted: May. 30, 2018 5:09 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 5:09 PM

A cow had to be rescued by firefighters after she had a hard time 'mooooving' on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The cow reportedly fell into a pool in the 3800 block of Birdsville Road and couldn't get out. It took multiple crews, and the homeowners, about an hour and a half to create make-shift stairs made out of cinderblocks to get the cow out of the pool.

But as soon as she was out, she was unable to get up on her own. Crews tried multiple things to get her up, with no luck. Eventually, they built a harness made out of fire hoses to lift her with a tractor and move her to a pasture.

At last, she was able to stand on her own and be free.

Officials say it took around three hours total to get the cow out of the pool and move her.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events