Deputies arrest 21 in online predator operation

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested 21 people during an Operation Intercept V, an initiative to protect Sarasota County children from online predators.

The suspects, ranging in age from 22 to 58, responded to internet-based ads, online apps or social media sites and engaged in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

One of the suspects promised to stay with a 14-year-old child if he impregnated her while another agreed to have sex with who he believed was a 12-year-old. More than four of the men brought condoms and some offered to bring drugs. Several suspects sent explicit photos. They all traveled with the intent to have sex with a male or female child, according to deputies.

"You would think the frequency of Internet predator operations here in Sarasota County and surrounding jurisdictions would reduce the number of criminals prowling online for the sole purpose of sexually exploiting children," said Sheriff Tom Knight. "Unfortunately, for some reason, they still think it's OK to disrupt our community and the children within it. Let this be a reminder for parents to stay cognizant of what their children are doing in this new age of technology. Remember to be a parent. It's OK to ask questions."

The six-day operation resulted in 21 arrests.

-Juan Diaz, DOB 12/09/92, of 8349 Osprey Road, Englewood, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Kevin Mills, DOB 08/20/83, of 4510 Barton Drive, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act, Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and two counts of Violation of Probation stemming from charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

-Daniel Quinton, DOB 03/20/91, of 4971 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Juan Mejia-Rodriguez, DOB 04/17/81, of 4802 51st Street W, Apt 1008, Bradenton, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act, Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Transmission of Harmful Materials to Minors. Mejia-Rodriguez is originally from Columbia. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified of his arrest and he was picked up Saturday. Today he remains in ICE custody.

-Jason Demare, DOB 05/01/80, of 2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. Demare has prior arrests for Battery, Forgery, Violation of Probation, and drug possession.

-Andrew West, DOB 04/30/90, of 2825 28th Street N., St. Petersburg, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Paul Chapman, DOB 04/25/74, of 5990 Wilkinson Rd #212, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Christhian Contreras-Suarez, DOB 04/15/93, of 8709 Gardner Road, Tampa, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Ubaldo Bautista, DOB 05/16/76, of 3103 9th Street W., Lot 36, Bradenton, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. Bautista is originally from Mexico City. He has prior arrests for Battery, Obstruction, Driving While License Suspended, DUI, Shoplifting, Giving a False Name, Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified of his arrest however, he was released from custody May 22 on $1,000 bond.

-Miguel Angel Jimenez, DOB 08/08/96, of 8851 NW 119th Street #4112, Hialeah Gardens, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Douglas Forsythe, DOB 05/02/60, of 3253 Beneva Road #103, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

Cody Murphy, DOB 09/23/94, of 3318 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Emmanuel Alexander Figueroa-Hernandez, DOB 06/21/88, of Hidden Lakes Blvd., Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-John Dienst, DOB 11/05/69, of 2403 Wisteria Street, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Albert Vira III, DOB 04/11/94, of 653 Andulisia Loop, Davenport, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Justin Schwanger, DOB 06/28/83, of 4302 39th Street W. #8, Bradenton, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. Schwanger has prior arrests for Burglary, Theft, Forgery, and Receiving Stolen Property.

-Charles Cataline, DOB 05/23/79, of 5049 Faberge Place, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act, Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Transmission of Harmful Materials to Minors.

-Brendan Goodman, DOB 01/03/94, of 5713 9th Street Circle East, Bradenton, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

-Caleb Dawson, DOB 02/17/84, of 3921 South Shade Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and three counts of Violation of Probation for Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition. Dawson has prior arrests for Battery, Indecent Exposure, Grand Theft, Obstruction, Fraud, Narcotics Possession and more.

-Brent McConville, DOB 05/01/94, of 4878 Oakley Road, North Port, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act.

-Lawrence Ballard, DOB 03/01/81, of 525 North Havana Road, Venice, is charged with Use of Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act and Traveling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.

The Sheriff's Office identified nine mobile apps frequently downloaded by kids that can be utilized by predators for purposes of exploitation.