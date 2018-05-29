Clear
America Ferrera welcomes first child

Posted: May. 29, 2018 5:35 PM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 5:35 PM

Welcome to the world, Sebastian Piers Williams.

America Ferrera has given birth to her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, the star announced on Instagram.

In the baby's social media birth announcement, the "Superstore" star said the new trio is "happy, healthy and totally in love."

Ferrera said they plan to call the baby boy "Baz" for short.

Ferrera announced her pregnancy back in December.

She recently celebrated her impending addition with a baby shower, attended by her former cast mates from "Ugly Betty."

"#UglyBettyFamily excited to add a new member to the mix." she captioned a photo.

