Four shot overnight in Detroit

At least four people were shot in Detroit's Greektown overnight.
Police were called to the area of Monroe and Brush just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. This is the third shooting in that area since Saturday night.
According to police, three of the people who were shot are in critical condition while the fourth is in stable condition. It's believed that one of the shooters in critical condition.
