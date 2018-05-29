Man stabbed 17 times lives

The daughter of a stabbing victim says her father was stabbed 17 times in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the 12400 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street at 6:22 p.m. Sunday.

A man was found with severe and life-threatening injuries. As he was initially receiving treatment at the scene, a suspect was spotted nearby by officers and taken into custody.

Investigators said there was a "disturbance" that preceded the assault.

Todd Schneider, 25, was arrested on the charge of first-degree assault.

Police confirmed the victim of the attack is Kasey Lebechuck. His daughter told FOX 12 that he almost died.

"He is lucky to be alive. He was stabbed 17 times, so I mean he got him everywhere. Lungs, eyes, his stomach, his back, his head," Kayla McNeel said.

According to neighbors, Lebechuck was doing what he always does.

"We found out a couple weeks ago that he was going down and talking to any homeless people down there, or motor people in motor homes that would park there, and would tell them they couldn't stay there," said Becky Gibson, Lebechuck's neighbor.

People living near Siskiyou Street say the suspect, Schneider, was camping near the bushes in a field and he's not the first one to do it. Neighbors told FOX 12 there have been people living in tents there, on and off, for the last few years.

"He just always stays on top of it because he doesn't want them taking over his neighborhood," McNeel said of her father.

McNeel said her father is very conscious about keeping the area safe. She said he has filed several reports about problems in connection with the homeless population in the area.

McNeel said her father approached Schneider, stating he was camping on a restricted spot. Lebechuck told his daughter that when he talked to the man about the city ordinance, the suspect claimed to need a phone from his backpack, but instead he grabbed a knife.

"He said that he just kept trying to get up," McNeel said about her father, "and the guy just wouldn't let him get off the ground."

Lebechuck managed to get to a neighboring home to ask for help, before he collapsed on the porch.

"They were able to call 911, so if they weren't home, he wouldn't have made it, they said. So they truly saved his life," McNeel said.

Lebechuck was protecting his neighborhood, according to people who live there.

"We told him we thought he was nuts, but you know appreciated that somebody would take the incentive to do that," said Gibson.

Doctors told McNeel her father should be OK, but he faces a long road of physical therapy and will be in the hospital for several more days.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Lebechuck's medical expenses.

Police have not confirmed what led to the assault or if Schneider is homeless. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0479.