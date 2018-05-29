Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Harry Potter' star Matthew Lewis weds

It looked to be a magical wedding for Matthew Lewis.The actor, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the "Harry...

Posted: May. 29, 2018 2:37 PM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 2:37 PM

It looked to be a magical wedding for Matthew Lewis.

The actor, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" films, recently married his girlfriend, Angela Jones.

He joked about it on Twitter.

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead," he tweeted with a wedding photo of him and Jones. "Fuming."

Lewis has documented his love for Jones on his Instagram account.

"After an indescribable two weeks my other half is heading back across the pond," he wrote on one photo of the pair. "She's the best thing in my life and inspires me to do and be better every single day. This one's for you, babe."

Lewis joked about his wedding on Twitter

He starred as Neville Longbottom

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking another round of showers and storms for this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events