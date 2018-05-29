Officer caught sleeping on the job

A Dearborn Heights police officer is now the focus of a viral video, which seems to show him sleeping behind the wheel of his cruiser.

The Chief of Police now confirms an internal investigation will take place.

Sources confirm the video was shot by a citizen last Wednesday, at the location of Warren and Gulley.

Sources also say it's not the first time the officer has been spotted snoozing.

Citizens tell us they are disappointed and stunned to see the video. Some are also concerned about the health and safety of the officer.

"It's bad. Without knowing all the details, yes it's dangerous" says former Detroit Police Asst. Chief Steve Dolunt.

So far, the Dearborn Heights Police have declined to go on camera due to the holiday, however we're told an internal review will be conducted this week.