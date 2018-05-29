Lifelong farmer put to rest HIS way

Life in rural Tennessee is different, and in a way, so is death.

From the day he was born in 1938, Clayton Hallums lived and worked on the farm.

Proudly, cattle, corn, and tractors were the only working life he knew.

"It's a little different if you hadn't noticed," said Kyla, Hallums' granddaughter, as she gestured toward that bright red McCormick Farm-All Tractor.

An overflow crowd of friends paid last respects to Hallums this Memorial Day at a Lebanon funeral home.

"All of his best friends, see them in overalls, coveralls, suspenders, just typical everyday Tennessee farming life," Kyla said.

A life that included restoring old tractors, like the one outside the funeral home.

"This is the very last thing they worked on," Kayla said, "and he didn't get to ride it."

In Hallums' final days, it was a real regret.

"He just looked at my dad and said I wish I could've ridden that tractor, just one time. I just got chills talking about it," Kyla said.

Chills, because she knew what was about to happen: "Amazing Grace" replaced by that tractor roar and ride ... just as beautiful.