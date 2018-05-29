White House puts $50 billion worth of tariffs on China

The White House announced 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods Tuesday.
The final list of Chinese products will be announced by June 15 and the tariffs will go into effect shortly after.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates....
