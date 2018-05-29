Clear

White House puts $50 billion worth of tariffs on China

The White House announced 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods Tuesday.The final list of Chinese ...

Posted: May. 29, 2018 8:56 AM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 8:56 AM

The White House announced 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The final list of Chinese products will be announced by June 15 and the tariffs will go into effect shortly after.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates....

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events