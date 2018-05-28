Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing investigation underway in Mason City Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police catch pig running along interstate

Omaha police caught a pig that was a running along I-80 near I Street Saturday afternoon.The call came in arou...

Posted: May. 28, 2018 10:11 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 10:11 PM

Omaha police caught a pig that was a running along I-80 near I Street Saturday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The call came in around 2:45 p.m.

Animal Control officials said when they arrived on scene, the pig had been caught and was in a police cruiser.

Officials believe the pig is domesticated and somehow fell from a vehicle. According to Animal Control, the pig had some road rash, but it should be okay.

Animal Control said if no one claims the pig, they will adopt it out.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight as temperatures remain hot.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events