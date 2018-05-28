Clear
Police: 7-year-old boy struck, killed by MTA bus in the Bronx

Posted: May. 28, 2018 9:58 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 9:58 PM

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

The child was struck on East 184th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, they found 7-year-old Shevon Bethea, of Brooklyn, lying on the ground with severe body trauma.

Bethea was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A further investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad revealed that an MTA bus, operated by a 38-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Webster Avenue when it struck the 7-year-old child, who was riding a scooter, near East 184th Street.

A spokesman for the MTA released a statement Saturday:

"This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy. We are working closely with police."

The driver of the MTA bus remained at the scene.

We're tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight as temperatures remain hot.
