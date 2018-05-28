Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing investigation underway in Mason City Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Mother arrested after stabbing child multiple times

A 6-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by his mother before he managed to get away and run to a neighbor house....

Posted: May. 28, 2018 9:58 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 9:58 PM

A 6-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by his mother before he managed to get away and run to a neighbor house.

Scroll for more content...

Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy told FOX 12 that neighbors called police around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Police went to the apartment and arrested Nemoria Lynn Villagomez, the boy's mother.

Villagomez had a infant with her when police arrived. The baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out and DHS will investigate.

The 6-year-old was transported to a Newport hospital and later flown to Portland by Life Flight.

Villagomez is facing assault and criminal mistreatment charges. She was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and is due in court on Tuesday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight as temperatures remain hot.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events