Police: Mother arrested after stabbing child multiple times

A 6-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by his mother before he managed to get away and run to a neighbor house.
Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy told FOX 12 that neighbors called police around 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Police went to the apartment and arrested Nemoria Lynn Villagomez, the boy's mother.
Villagomez had a infant with her when police arrived. The baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out and DHS will investigate.
The 6-year-old was transported to a Newport hospital and later flown to Portland by Life Flight.
Villagomez is facing assault and criminal mistreatment charges. She was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and is due in court on Tuesday.
