Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing investigation underway in Mason City Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Costco greeter spreading positivity with a smile, song, and cheer

Costco is known as a place for bulk items, long lines, and good pizza. But as 23ABC's Natalie Tarangioli shows us, th...

Posted: May. 28, 2018 9:59 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 10:00 PM

Costco is known as a place for bulk items, long lines, and good pizza. But as 23ABC's Natalie Tarangioli shows us, there's also an employee who is leaving lasting impressions on members, one welcome at a time.

Scroll for more content...

Many know him by name and even more know him by his smile and greetings. If you shop at the Costco on Rosedale Highway, chances are you've been welcomed by Alan.

With a greeting, a smile, and even a song - Alan Acres is at the door at the Costco on Rosedale Highway.

Alan has worked at Costco for 27 years, spending the last six as a greeter.

"I call him the Costco Crooner because any day he's just very happy, very positive, and usually singing," general manager Carlos Gonzalez says.

On an average day, Alan will greet as many as 4,000 people as they enter the warehouse club. Gonzalez says members let him know how much they appreciate Alan on a weekly basis.

One note reads, 'A gentleman at the front door, Alan, is such a pleasure to see. He makes me feel better that I shop here. You have a great employee in him. He is always so happy and wonderful.'

Over the years, Alan has built a relationship with many Costco members. He says his job is the best he's ever had.

"[It's] a pleasure, to have, you know, people smile at you, and relate with you," Acres said. "It just couldn't be better."

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight as temperatures remain hot.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events