Free bereavement Doulas offered to patients

Through philanthropic support, UCHealth's Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies Foundation is raising funds so that families can have a bereavement Doula by their side when the loss of a child at delivery is expected.

Doulas are trained to provide compassionate support with labor and delivery. Bereavement Doulas specialize in emotional support specific to the family's situation.

Insurance doesn't pay for this service, which averages about $1,200 in most cases. Many families simply can't afford that.

That's why PVH and MCR started the Loving Care Program in January of this year and began to raise $200,000 to cover the cost of bereavement Doulas for patients and their families for the next three years.

"Once the money runs out, PVH and MCR hope it will become a service line-funded program," said Anna Smoot, the development officer for the foundation.