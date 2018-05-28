Clear
Marine laid to rest 75 years later

Posted: May. 28, 2018 10:00 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 10:00 PM

Oakhill Cemetery in Neenah welcomed home Marine Sergeant Elden Grimm with a multi-gun salute.

The Menasha native received full military honors as his body was finally laid to rest, 75 years after dying in battle during World War II.

Grimm's closest living relative, his niece Margaret Kersten, was presented with the flag.

The Kersten family didn't know the Grimms. Elden's mother died when they were young but the family says their bond and dedication to service still makes them emotional.

"When you think about it, he was 24-years-old. It's hard to think about, 24-years-old and he gave mom a hug and walked out the door. And for 75 years, he didn't come back. We got to get him home," said Gerard Kersten, Sgt. Grimm's nephew-in-law.

Sergeant Grimm's remains were only positively identified last year using the DNA of his niece.

