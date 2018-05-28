Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing investigation underway in Mason City Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hot playground equipment can cause second-degree burns

It feels like the dog days of summer as temperatures soar into the 80's Saturday.Thousands tried to cool off b...

Posted: May. 28, 2018 10:00 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 10:00 PM

It feels like the dog days of summer as temperatures soar into the 80's Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Thousands tried to cool off by packing water parks and the lakefront. And when the weather turns hot, kids run for the playground.

But a trip to the playground could end with a trip to the doctor's office if parents aren't careful.

The hot temperatures can create a dangerous hazard as playground equipment heats up.

The National Recreation and Park Association wants to remind parents playground equipment can get up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. That's hot enough to cause second-degree burns.

"It's very hot, very hot," said Marquis Young. A parent of two young children. "Also the sand around here is very hot to the touch, with the feet and everything."

A lot of parents at Lake Park in Milwaukee didn't check the playground equipment before their kids jumped on.

"They're boys! No, I'm not too concerned about it," said parent Nia Randle.

Here are some reminders to help protect your kids from a hot playground:

-Always make sure your children are wearing shoes

-Check the equipment yourself before letting your kids play and keep an eye on your kids while they play

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight as temperatures remain hot.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events