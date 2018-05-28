8 new shows to watch this summer

It may be summer, but if you're not the sun and sand type, you're in luck: Your best friend television is here to keep you company.

In addition to the impending return of some existing favorites -- "Luke Cage" (June 22), "GLOW" (June 29), and "Power" (July 1) -- summer will bring with it a few new television shows that could be worth checking out.

Here are eight of our picks:

"Pose" (June 3, FX)

This Ryan Murphy-created dance musical, which has the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, explores various walks of life and society in 1980s New York, from the underground ball culture to the lavish lifestyles of high-rise executives. It's a heart-tugger, filled with up-and-coming talent, and a reminder that even New York City has some beautiful, under-told stories left in it.

"Dietland" (June 4, AMC)

Based on the book by Sarai Walker, this dark comedy follows the story of Plum Kettle, an aspiring writer whose stalled personal and professional life gets an injection of intrigue when she ends up on the radar of a female empowerment group that focuses more on effective action than affirmations. Joy Nash ("The Mindy Project," "Twin Peaks") stars as the main character and Julianna Margulies plays her boss, a high-powered fashion magazine editor.

"Condor" (June 6, DIRECTV)

This conspiracy thriller is about a young CIA analyst (Max Irons) whose brilliant mind turns out to be both a great asset and a great detriment. When his entire office ends up dead, Joe is suspect number one and must try to stay alive while getting to the bottom of a far-reaching conspiracy and stop them from completing their deadly objective that threatens the lives of millions. So, you know, just another day at the office .

"American Woman"-(June 7, Paramount Network)

Inspired by the childhood of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards, this 1970s-set sitcom-with-an-edge features Alicia Silverstone playing a mom and housewife who redefines her life path after her cheating husband takes a hike.

"Yellowstone" (June 30, Paramount Network)

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan ("Hell or High Water") team up for this drama about how not simple ranch life can be. Costner stars as John Dutton, the patriarch of the family who owns the largest ranch in the United States, and the show follows a world where shifting alliances, family drama and a battle for respect keep the landowners in constant battles with those it borders.

"Sharp Objects" (July 8, HBO)

Marti Noxon, who is also behind "Dietland," continues her summer of domination with this psychological thriller based on the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name. The miniseries stars Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a reporter recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital who goes back to her hometown to cover the murders of two young girls.

"Castle Rock" (July 25, Hulu)

From Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, this 10-episode horror anthology series has an all-star cast that include Terry O'Quinn, Andr- Holland and Sissy Spacek. It's set in the Stephen King multiverse and, according to Hulu, "combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King's best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland." In other words, just put it on your watchlist and then see if it's your cup of tea because descriptions won't be helpful.

"Jack Ryan" (August 31, Amazon)

John Krasinski takes another large step away from his Jim Halpert persona in this Amazon action series based on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan novels. The series is said to be "a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the unexpected Tom Clancy hero." All signs point to Amazon having confidence in the first batch of eight one-hour episodes -- the show has already been renewed for a second season.