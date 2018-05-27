Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Dog owner arrested after pets were left inside hot car

Two dogs were rescued after they were left inside a hot car in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.NYPD Emergency Serv...

Posted: May. 27, 2018 4:59 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2018 4:59 PM

Two dogs were rescued after they were left inside a hot car in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

NYPD Emergency Service Unit responded to 64th Street in Brooklyn and quickly gained access to the dogs, NYPD Special Ops said on Twitter.

Oxygen was administered as the dogs were getting cooled down by officers.

Both dogs were taken to the animal hospital where one is in critical condition with a strong heartbeat, police said.

The dogs' owner was arrested.

Saturday's temperatures reached highs in the 80s and low 90s. Temperatures inside cars are known to be even hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
98° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
Albert Lea
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Austin
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Charles City
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Rochester
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Dangerous heat indices continue.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events