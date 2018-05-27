?Beaten woman rescued after slipping note to DeLand veterinary staff for help

A 28-year-old woman is safe and her boyfriend is behind bars after she was beaten and held for two days, officials say.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was beaten over a course of two days and threatened with a gun by her live-in boyfriend, 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd.

The girlfriend was able to convince Floyd to let her take their dog to the DeLand Animal Hospital, but only if he accompanied her.

Authorities say after arriving to the hospital, the victim was able to slip the veterinary staff a note that read, "Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know."

DeLand police responded to the incident and were able to detain Floyd and remove his weapon. The case was then handed to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies transported the victim to Florida Hospital DeLand, where she was treated for a head injury, a black eye and bruised arms.

At the victim's home, deputies found two bullet holes in a hallway, which passed through drywall and into another room.

Floyd is charged with domestic violence: aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery.

He is being held with no bail.