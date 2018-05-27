Riverview woman shoots, kills husband during argument, deputies say

A 50-year-old Riverview woman is behind bars, charged with killing her husband.

Scroll for more content...

Sabrina Michelle Hendley was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on one count of first-degree murder. She is being held without bond pending her first appearance before a judge; that is scheduled to occur Sunday morning.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office report, Hendley and her husband, Mark Hendley, 51, became involved in verbal argument just after midnight inside their Riverview home. Soon thereafter, Mark got into a physical altercation with Sabrina's father.

The report states that during the scuffle, Mark struck the elderly man in the face several times. Mark then walked away and went into his bedroom. Sabrina followed and demanded her husband apologize to her father.

When he refused, detectives say Sabrina pulled a handgun from the bed and shot her husband in the upper body. The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Sabrina was arrested without incident just after noon.

In December the suspect, a carrier with the United States Postal Service, experienced a brush with death. She was delivering mail in Manatee County when her vehicle was struck at an intersection. She suffered critical injuries and spent a significant amount of time under medical care.