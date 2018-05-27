Big Island businesses suffer downturn from eruption

Businesses in the Volcano area -40 miles away from the lava flow- say tourism is down, and it's hurting them. Constant ash clouds and hundreds of earthquakes has changed life for some on this island.

There were more than 400 quakes logged in the past week, but just five of those were a magnitude 4.0 or greater. At the Kilauea Lodge, employee Makayla Tucker-Archie felt one of those temblors while at work. "I wasn't here for the really big one, so I was like, that is major! And they're like, 'No, I think it's done. It was an aftershock; it was small. I'm like, 'okay,'" she recalls.

Another employee says he felt five earthquakes in just over an hour on Friday. Pair those with the closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and this business says its out of town customers stopped showing up.

At the Volcano Golf and Country Club, players don't let a little shaking get in the way of their swing. Several explosions from Halema'uma'u Crater gave golfers a sight to see before teeing off on Saturday.

Saturday, the message residents want to send not just to the rest of the country but to the rest of the world is: The effects of Kilauea are felt on just a portion of one of the Hawaiian Islands. They say businesses are still open, residents are ready to share the aloha spirit, and this lava flow should be no reason to keep people away.