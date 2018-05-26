At least 22 killed in Uganda bus crash

At least 22 people, including four children, were killed in a bus accident in Uganda, police said.

The crash occurred Friday evening in Kiryandongo, a town about 140 miles north of the capital, Kampala.

"We continue to thank all those that have been working in saving lives plus the Police officers that worked since last evening in service of the people," the Uganda Police Force tweeted from its official account Saturday. "Quick recovery to the injured. RIP to the dead."

The accident involved a passenger bus and another large truck, according to the Uganda Red Cross Society. The aid organization said the death toll was as high as 40.

Fourteen other passengers were injured and air lifted a hospital in Kampala, police said. Authorities released the names of the deceased Saturday afternoon and urged drivers to use "care and caution" on the roads.