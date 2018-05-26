Clear

Juvenile arrested for throwing rocks, pointing a gun at people on the Beltline

Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.

In addition to throwing rocks, the male suspect, who was accompanied by another male juvenile, also pointed a gun at people.

Police say the incident took place at Lee Street and the Allene Avenue Beltline entrance on May 20.

Victims who spoke with police, say they were at Angel Park when the two juveniles approached them and asked if they could use the swings.

As the victims walked away the juveniles threw rocks the size of baseballs at two of the men and pointed a gun directly at them before fleeing.

Police say they are still looking for the second suspect who is believed to be around the age of 10 to 12.

