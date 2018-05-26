Clear

Former Governor John Rowland released from federal custody

Former Connecticut Governor John Rowland was released from federal custody on Friday, May 25, according to the Federa...

Posted: May. 26, 2018 9:30 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2018 9:30 PM

Former Connecticut Governor John Rowland was released from federal custody on Friday, May 25, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Scroll for more content...

Rowland was convicted of election fraud and obstruction of justice in 2014. He served a 30-month sentence beginning in the fall of 2016.

"The jury really felt the government had proven its case, has proven that Mr. Rowland had committed some serious crimes," said Chris Mattei, who is the prosecutor who led the case against Rowland.

The former Governor claimed he was a campaign volunteer for Lisa Wilson-Foley, who was running for the fifth congressional district. Rowland said he was being paid as a campaign consultant for Wilson-Foley's husband, Brian Foley.

Rowland also served seven months in prison when he was convicted in 2004 for taking roughly $100,000 from businessman who were looking for tax breaks or state contracts.

"Any time someone of influence and power is trying to inject secret money into our campaigns, it has the effect of drowning out the voice of average voters," Mattei said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events