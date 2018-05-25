Clear
USC president to step down

University of Southern California President C. L. Max Nikias has agreed to resign in light of a scandal involving Dr....

Posted: May. 25, 2018 9:29 PM

University of Southern California President C. L. Max Nikias has agreed to resign in light of a scandal involving Dr. George Tyndall, a former campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct and using racist language during exams.

In a tweet, USC said the school and Nikias "have agreed to begin an orderly transition and commence the process of selecting a new president."

Developing story - more to come

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
