University of Southern California President C. L. Max Nikias has agreed to resign in light of a scandal involving Dr. George Tyndall, a former campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct and using racist language during exams.
Scroll for more content...
In a tweet, USC said the school and Nikias "have agreed to begin an orderly transition and commence the process of selecting a new president."
Developing story - more to come
Related Content
- USC president to step down
- Faculty seeks USC president's ouster over campus gynecologist scandal
- Planned Parenthood president stepping down in 2018
- URGENT - Planned Parenthood president stepping down in 2018
- Grammy president responds to backlash over his 'step up' comment
- Former USC doctor accused of inappropriately touching students
- USC, ex-school gynecologist face lawsuits over alleged inappropriate touching
- Did witnesses fail USC women in care of 'predator' gynecologist?
- 'Today' executive producer stepping down
- KSU President Sam Olens to step down effective Feb. 15, 2018