Jason Seaman is teacher credited with stopping school shooting, according to students

The mother of the teacher credited with helping to stop a school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School says her son, Jason Seaman, was shot three times.

Seaman, 29, is a science teacher at the school.

Multiple students on the scene say Seaman was the teacher who helped stop the shooter

His mother, Kristi, said her son was shot in the abdomen, the hip and the forearm, according to her Facebook page. She said Jason is out of surgery and is "doing well." He was described in good condition late Friday night.

According to his LinkedIn page, Seaman has been a science teacher at Noblesville schools since July 2014. He is also the head football coach for the seventh-grade team.

A student who was in the classroom at the time of the incident credited the teacher with stopping the shooting from being worse than it was.

Neighbors tell RTV6 that Seaman has two young children. His wife had a baby in April. Steve Vedder says Jason was the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody.

Southern Illinois University football also tweeted about Seaman. He was a defensive end for the Saluki's from 2007-10.

A female student was taken to Riley Children's Hospital. She is listed in critical condition. A second student was being treated for an ankle fracture, according to Riverview Health.

As of 11:30 a.m., police said they had the suspected shooter, a student at the school, in custody. The suspect has not been identified by police because he is a juvenile.