Report: Virginia congressman ordered staff to do personal chores

A Virginia congressman and his wife used staffers in his office to carry out personal chores, Politico reported Friday, citing multiple, unnamed former employees who detailed a toxic work environment.

Scroll for more content...

Some of the responsibilities that fell on Republican Rep. Tom Garrett's staff included grocery shopping, driving the congressman's children, and caring for his pet dog, four former aides told Politico.

According to Politico's report, one of the former employees described their role in the office as "gofers," but declined to speak on the record.

"I didn't know who I was working for: Was I working for him? Was I working for her?" said the former aide about the Garrett and his wife's demands.

When Politico asked Garrett's office about various complaints, spokesman Matt Missen said: "We see no reason to respond to anonymous, unfounded allegations primarily targeting Congressman Garrett's wife, made by POLITICO's 'unnamed' sources."

"It is easy to spread untruths and even easier to exaggerate and imply wrongdoing when none exists," he said, according to Politico.

CNN reported earlier this week on a confusing 24 hours in Garrett's office after he said that he was considering resigning, but then reversed course.

After a nearly 15-minute speech on Facebook Live, Garrett said he was planning to stay in office and run for re-election.

"Yesterday, in frustration I said, 'I don't know if I want to do this anymore,' but in the last 24 hours I have taken the time to think and pray a lot," Garrett said.