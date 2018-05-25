Three women on sidewalk hit by driver near Portland State University

A driver drove onto the sidewalk near Portland State University and seriously injured three women Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Southwest 6th Avenue and Montgomery Street at around 10 a.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue asked people to keep the area clear for ambulances responding to the scene. Firefighters said there were "multiple patients."

Police later confirmed that three women had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two of the women were believed to have life-threatening injuries.

At 11:20 p.m., police said the driver and vehicle had not yet been located. A Portland Police Bureau spokesman could not confirm if the collision was believed to be intentional.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect vehicle.

Southwest 6th Avenue was expected to be closed until at least 3 p.m.

MAX Green, Orange and Yellow lines were disrupted due to the incident.

PSU remained open with classes and events continuing as scheduled.

Police said a fourth person may have also been injured in this incident, but left the scene before officers arrived.