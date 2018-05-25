Portland police say one person is in custody in hit-and-run that left 3 seriously hurt

Portland police took a person of interest into custody Friday afternoon hours after three women were struck in an apparent hit-and-run near Portland State University in Portland, Oregon.

Sgt. Chris Burley, police spokesman, said the person has been taken to a local police facility for further investigation.

The three women who were injured are being treated at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital (OHSU). One woman is in critical condition, another woman is in serious condition and the third woman's family has requested that condition updates not be given out to the public, Burley said.

These latest updates come after the three women were on the sidewalk when they were struck, Burley said. The vehicle police believe to be involved was located, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It was a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute, police said.

A fourth person may also have been injured, Burley said, but police believe that person left the area before authorities were on the scene.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a tweet Friday saying his thoughts are with the injured women.

Burley said they are still investigating the incident.