Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Portland police say one person is in custody in hit-and-run that left 3 seriously hurt

Portland police took a person of interest into custody Friday afternoon hours after three women were struck in an app...

Posted: May. 25, 2018 9:32 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 9:32 PM

Portland police took a person of interest into custody Friday afternoon hours after three women were struck in an apparent hit-and-run near Portland State University in Portland, Oregon.

Scroll for more content...

Sgt. Chris Burley, police spokesman, said the person has been taken to a local police facility for further investigation.

The three women who were injured are being treated at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital (OHSU). One woman is in critical condition, another woman is in serious condition and the third woman's family has requested that condition updates not be given out to the public, Burley said.

These latest updates come after the three women were on the sidewalk when they were struck, Burley said. The vehicle police believe to be involved was located, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It was a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute, police said.

A fourth person may also have been injured, Burley said, but police believe that person left the area before authorities were on the scene.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a tweet Friday saying his thoughts are with the injured women.

Burley said they are still investigating the incident.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events