Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Neighbors describe alleged Oklahoma City restaurant shooter as 'reclusive'

Police have identified the man who shot multiple people at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday night.Police s...

Posted: May. 25, 2018 6:20 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 6:20 PM

Police have identified the man who shot multiple people at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday night.

Scroll for more content...

Police say Alexander Tilghman opened fire on people inside the Louie's restaurant near Lake Hefner.

Neighbors of Tilghman say he lived with his father and seemed very "reclusive," and not many people came or went from the home.

Another neighbor says the car in Tilghman's driveway hasn't moved for as long as he's lived there.

A man, who didn't want to do an interview, lived next door. He says the family moved in when Tilghman was just a little boy.

We knocked on Tilghman's door but no one answered.

Records show the family bought the home in 1986.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events