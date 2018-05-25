Neighbors describe alleged Oklahoma City restaurant shooter as 'reclusive'

Police have identified the man who shot multiple people at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday night.

Police say Alexander Tilghman opened fire on people inside the Louie's restaurant near Lake Hefner.

Neighbors of Tilghman say he lived with his father and seemed very "reclusive," and not many people came or went from the home.

Another neighbor says the car in Tilghman's driveway hasn't moved for as long as he's lived there.

A man, who didn't want to do an interview, lived next door. He says the family moved in when Tilghman was just a little boy.

We knocked on Tilghman's door but no one answered.

Records show the family bought the home in 1986.