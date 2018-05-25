'Superman' Dean Cain to join Idaho Police Department as reserve officer

The St. Anthony Police Department will get some help fighting crime from a superhero next month.

Dean Cain, the star of the 90's hit "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," will fly to eastern Idaho (on an airplane) and be sworn in as a reserve officer with the department.

He follows in the steps of "CHiPs" star Erik Estrada, who became a St. Anthony Police reserve officer two years ago with his friend Daryl Williams, a former police officer from California.

"Daryl and Dean have been friends for quite a while and he told Daryl he wanted to be a part of it," retired St. Anthony Police Chief Terry Harris tells EastIdahoNews.com. "Daryl called me and we're just really excited to have these kind of people involved."

When Estrada was sworn in as a reserve officer in July 2016, he launched the "All About Kids" project that focuses on preventing teen suicide, bullying and internet crimes. Harris says organizers have been working to make the program a nonprofit so donations can be brought in to cover more equipment, training and other needs.

"But in the meantime, Estrada and his team have probably donated nearly $70,000 of supplies and equipment to agencies in the Upper Valley," Harris says.

Estrada recently paid for a $12,000 drug dog utilized by the St. Anthony Police Department and his team covered the cost of a regional law enforcement training on how to deal with emergency medical procedures involving other officers.

Now Cain wants to join the cause.

He'll be sworn sometime between June 11 an June 22 as part of the Fremont County Law Enforcement Youth Camp. Additional details about possible public events and other appearances are expected to be released as a later date.