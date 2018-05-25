A former dance coach at Bay Port High School is facing felony charges. Court documents say money went missing after dance team fundraisers.
A former dance team parent told a brown county she and other parents initially got worried when Brittany Rowell told team parents the team needed money after several successful fundraisers.
After a deputy helped review the team's accounts, they found nearly $7,000 missing.
The money went missing between November 2015 and January 2017.
In a written and signed statement to a deputy, Rowell admitted to stealing some of the money.
According to a criminal complaint, she says she took nearly $3,000 from a car wash fundraiser to pay off her car payments, credit cards and more.
She says she had recently gone through a divorce and was having money issues.
She went on to say that she's sorry she didn't set a better example for her girls to follow.
Rowell is scheduled to make her first court appearance on June 15.
If convicted, she could spend more than 8 years behind bars and faces a fine of $40,000.
Related Content
- Former dance coach accused of stealing from team
- Nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
- Lake Mills man accused of stealing tools
- Teacher Accused of Grabbing Student by Neck over School Dance
- 'Dancing doctor' faces malpractice lawsuits
- Home care aid accused of stealing, selling patient's electric guitars
- Ex-teacher accused of stealing from Iowa Special Olympics fund
- Teacher accused of stealing cash, gift card from student's purse
- Man accused of stealing catalytic converters nabbed along shoreline
- Canadian skier arrested, accused of stealing car at Winter Olympics