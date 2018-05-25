Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Former dance coach accused of stealing from team

A former dance coach at Bay Port High School is facing felony charges. Court documents say money went missing after d...

Posted: May. 25, 2018 3:53 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 3:53 PM

A former dance coach at Bay Port High School is facing felony charges. Court documents say money went missing after dance team fundraisers.

Scroll for more content...

A former dance team parent told a brown county she and other parents initially got worried when Brittany Rowell told team parents the team needed money after several successful fundraisers.

After a deputy helped review the team's accounts, they found nearly $7,000 missing.

The money went missing between November 2015 and January 2017.

In a written and signed statement to a deputy, Rowell admitted to stealing some of the money.

According to a criminal complaint, she says she took nearly $3,000 from a car wash fundraiser to pay off her car payments, credit cards and more.

She says she had recently gone through a divorce and was having money issues.

She went on to say that she's sorry she didn't set a better example for her girls to follow.

Rowell is scheduled to make her first court appearance on June 15.

If convicted, she could spend more than 8 years behind bars and faces a fine of $40,000.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events