Trump's campaign has run 4,400 ads on Facebook so far this month

President Donald Trump's campaign team has run more than 4,000 ads on the President's personal Facebook page since May 7, newly available data from Facebook shows.

Scroll for more content...

Between May 7 and May 24, more than 4,400 ads were run on the Donald J. Trump Facebook page, according to the data. The page has more than 24 million followers.

The ads were paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Donald J. Trump for President Inc., according to Facebook.

CNN obtained the data through a new ad tracking tool Facebook launched Thursday, which allows users to see political ads run on the platform in the United States.

Almost 300 ads run by the President's page mentioned "fake news," 177 mentioned the Second Amendment and 59 mentioned top Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

Trump's Facebook page links to his campaign website. The President also has a separate official Facebook page titled "President Donald J. Trump" that links to the White House website. That page ran no ads during the period under review, according to Facebook. President Barack Obama similarly had two Facebook pages.

The Facebook ad tracking initiative is part of a series of steps the social media company is taking to make advertising on the platform more transparent after it emerged that a troll group linked to the Russian government had spent thousands of dollars on ads targeting Americans ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

CNN observed some minor inconsistencies while exploring the data. In some cases, the total tallies of ads run by pages did not match the number of ads the tool displayed. Facebook acknowledged there may be some bugs in the new product and they were working to correct them.

Facebook confirmed to CNN the numbers referenced in this story are accurate.

The data also shows that Democrats have been active in running ads about the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and whether there was any collusion with the Trump campaign.

Stand Up America, a nonprofit political advocacy group that opposes Trump, ran 275 ads mentioning Russia between May 7, when the tool began tracking ads, and May 24.

Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, ran 159 ads on her campaign Facebook page during that period that mentioned special counsel Robert Mueller. The ads linked to a petition on her campaign website asking visitors to add their names to "support legislation protecting Robert Mueller" and give their email addresses, first names and ZIP codes.

Harris ran 561 ads in total on her campaign page from May 7 to 24, according to Facebook. Schumer ran only seven ads on his campaign page in the same period, and Pelosi ran none on hers.

While Trump's campaign ran hundreds of ads mentioning "fake news," only two other Republican candidates ran ads using the term, according to the Facebook data.