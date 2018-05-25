Ex-NFL player arrested for trying to steal vehicle from dealership, resisting arrest

A former NFL player was arrested Wednesday morning after he tried to steal a vehicle from a Mercedes Benz dealership in Beaverton.

Officers responded to the dealership, located at 9275 Southwest Canyon Road, at 8:43 a.m. on the report that someone was trying to steal a vehicle.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Stanley T. Wilson, left the area and officers were not able to locate him.

According to police, Wilson went back to the dealership at 10:41 a.m.

When officers returned to the dealership, they attempted to take Wilson into custody but he refused their commands and a struggle ensued.

Police said K-9 Rizzo was deployed and officers were eventually able to take Wilson into custody.

Officers later learned that Wilson also attempted to steal a vehicle from the Beaverton INFINITI dealership, which is just a short distance away from the Mercedes Benz dealership.

Wilson was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one officer was treated for a minor injury.

Once he was released from the hospital, Wilson was booked into the Washington County Jail for three counts of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of interfering with a police officer.

Wilson has been arrested in the past. In June 2016, he was arrested after trespassing naked outside a home in southwest Portland.

Wilson was then arrested in Jan. 2017 following a disturbance at a home where police said they found him under the influence of drugs and running around naked.

Wilson was drafted by the Detroit Lions out of Stanford University in 2005 and played 32 games at cornerback for the Lions from 2005-2007, according to NFL.com.