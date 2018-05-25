Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pastor sentenced to 30 years for 1st degree rape

Mobile Pastor Alvin McNeil was sentenced by Judge John Lockett to 30 years for rape 1st and an additional 20 years fo...

Posted: May. 25, 2018 8:54 AM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 8:54 AM

Mobile Pastor Alvin McNeil was sentenced by Judge John Lockett to 30 years for rape 1st and an additional 20 years for the sexual abuse of a different child on Thursday, May 24.

Scroll for more content...

According to ADA Nicki Patterson, the sentences are to run consecutively.

The 56-year-old was convicted of these charges on April 10, 2018. At the time, McNeil was the pastor at Open Door True Worship Church in Mobile when he was indicted.

He was arrested after a mother went to authorities after McNeil raped her 16-year-old daughter and she became pregnant. The mother also said McNeil molested her 11-year-old daughter.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events