Police: No charges filed against parents whose child died in hot car

Officials say they are not filing charges at this time against the parents whose adoptive child died in a hot car in East Nashville on Wednesday.

One-year-old Katera Barker died after being left in a car seat all day in a pickup truck parked at her family's home on Virginia Avenue, according to police.

Police said the girl's adoptive father, Matt Barker, unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare around 7:30 a.m. Around 8 a.m., he left in a rideshare vehicle for the airport to leave for a business trip. His wife, Jenny Barker, left for work in her own vehicle.

Jenny Barker went to the daycare facility to pick up both children and was reportedly told Katera was never dropped off. Police said she called her husband, which is when she realized the child may have been left inside the truck.

According to police, the mother drove home and found the 1-year-old just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She pulled Katera out of the car and began performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Temperatures in Nashville were in the 80s on Wednesday, meaning the temperature inside the truck could have easily reached 120 degrees.

Matt Barker flew back to Nashville on Wednesday night. Police said both parents have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the investigation is ongoing. The District Attorney's Office is monitoring detectives' continuing work on the case.