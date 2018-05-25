111 pounds of weed seized; witnesses say cops took walls out of house

A man and woman are facing multiple charges after police seized drugs, cash and electronics from their home.

Search warrants document 111 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales, paperwork and almost $3,000 cash were taken from the home on 79th Street on April 19.

Cellphones were also seized and two people, 20-year-old Elijah Pressley and 39-year-old Amanda Baker were arrested for possessing with intending to seek the drugs.

Neighbors saw the commotion and said police cars lined the street the day the drugs were confiscated. They said bags and wall paneling were removed from the home.

Of the several people News 3 spoke to, many confirm Baker had children living in the house with her.

Witnesses said they would see people show up in small time intervals, a car would park, the person would walk to the back of the house and then would be gone within 15 minutes.

Residents are shocked to hear of such a large drug operation that appears to have been happening feet from their home.

Baker and Pressley are expected back in court in June.

Neighbors said the children appear to be staying with family in the area.