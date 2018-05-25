Police: Man charged after firing shots fired at Pre-K graduation

Atlanta Police are investigating after reports of shots fired outside a graduation ceremony on Campbellton Road.

Investigators tell CBS46 the incident occurred Thursday, around 11:45 a.m. in reference to dispute over the custody of a child.

At some point during the dispute, one of the parties produced a handgun and fired one time into the ground. He was later identified as 33-year-old Jatavious Sims. He was charged with discharging firearms.

There were no injuries and all parties remained on scene to speak with police.