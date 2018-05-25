Clear
Police: Man charged after firing shots fired at Pre-K graduation

Posted: May. 25, 2018 8:08 AM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 8:08 AM

Atlanta Police are investigating after reports of shots fired outside a graduation ceremony on Campbellton Road.

Investigators tell CBS46 the incident occurred Thursday, around 11:45 a.m. in reference to dispute over the custody of a child.

At some point during the dispute, one of the parties produced a handgun and fired one time into the ground. He was later identified as 33-year-old Jatavious Sims. He was charged with discharging firearms.

There were no injuries and all parties remained on scene to speak with police.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
