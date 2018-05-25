School bus driver charged in fatal crash

A school bus driver is being charged following a crash in northern New Jersey last week that left two people dead, the Morris County prosecutor's office said Thursday.

Hudy Muldrow, 77, faces two counts of reckless vehicular homicide/death by auto, the prosecutor said in a news release. The investigation into the accident remains open, according to the prosecutor.

The school bus collided with a dump truck May 17 in the county's Mount Olive Township. Morris County is about 50 miles west of New York City.

Muldrow was driving 38 fifth-graders and seven adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey, for a field trip when the accident happened.

A teacher and a student were killed.

Authorities are investigating the cause. Dozens were hurt, including Muldrow and the driver of the dump truck.

A state official told CNN that the driver had 16 traffic violations and had his license suspended 14 times in the past four decades.