Former CT governor to be released from prison Sunday

Former CT governor John Rowland will be released from prison on Sunday.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 4:37 AM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 4:37 AM

Former CT governor John Rowland will be released from prison on Sunday.

In January, Rowland was transferred out of federal prison and into a residential re-entry facility in New York.

The facility is overseen by the New York Residential Reentry Management Office.

Rowland was convicted twice on felony charges.

He served time following a corruption scandal that forced him to step down from office in 2004.

He was sentenced again in 2014 after he was convicted of campaign fraud, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

