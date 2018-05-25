Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman gets prison sentence after dogs die in hot car

The woman accused of killing two dogs by leaving them in the car on a hot day has been sentenced to prison.Ash...

Posted: May. 24, 2018 6:36 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 6:36 PM

The woman accused of killing two dogs by leaving them in the car on a hot day has been sentenced to prison.

Scroll for more content...

Ashley Alberts Roach was sentenced Wednesday morning to one year in prison.

Alberts Roach is charged with animal cruelty after she left her two dogs in a hot car where they died in August of 2016.

Even after she gets out of prison, she cannot own a dog for 30 years.

The Nebraska Humane Society said deadly accidents like this happen about twice a year.

"On a 75 degree day, in 20 or 30 minutes your car can get up to 104 to 110 degrees and that's enough to start that process of shutting those organs down and really beginning to cook an animal from the inside out," Pam Wiese with the Nebraska Humane Society said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events