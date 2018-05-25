Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Orchestra cellist helps French Quarter street performer in need

What happens when a musician sees another musician in need? Well, in this New Orleans case, they step up and help!...

Posted: May. 24, 2018 5:51 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 5:51 PM

What happens when a musician sees another musician in need? Well, in this New Orleans case, they step up and help!

Scroll for more content...

Daniel Lelchuk, assistant principal cellist of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, came upon another musician at the intersection of Dauphine and Bienville streets this past Sunday afternoon.

Lelchuk said he noticed the street cellist in distress. His D string was about to break, so he couldn't tune his cello properly. Lelchuk then told the street cellist to stay put, and he ran home to gt a brand new set of strings. When he returned, Lelchuk re-strung his instrument for him. Lelchuk wanted nothing in return, he just wanted to simply help.

"This cellist deserved to have a chance to make music and simply could not given the condition of the tools he had. I have always felt that cellists the world over are one big interconnected family. I am very glad my small gesture helped bring the music back to him and his cello," Lelchuk said.

He didn't get the street musician's name, but they shared a special musical moment.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events