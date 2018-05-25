Hundreds of dollars worth of puppets stolen from Denver theater

Either Toy Story happened in real life, or someone broke into a children's theater in Denver and stole hundreds of dollars worth of puppets.

"Somebody or somebodys came in and somehow got out with all the puppets," Annie Zook, of the Denver Puppet Theater, said.

The thief, or thieves, got away with ten to fifteen hand puppets that were for sale in the store section of the theater, worth an estimated $300 to $500.

But who steals puppets?

"I have absolutely no idea. It's not going to feed you or put a roof over your head so I don't know," Zook said.

Whoever did this actually left the torn off price tags in the alley behind the store.

The owner/operator of the Denver Puppet Theater says this is the first time she's had a theft like this. But it could have been much worse.

"I came back and checked the cashbox; it's still here. The tablet - it's there; the tablet is here. There's certainly other things they could have taken," she said.

The show will still go on at the DPT. They're putting on "Rapunzel" for school kids through the end of May.

For more information about the Denver Puppet Theater head to http://www.denverpuppettheater.com.