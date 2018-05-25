Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police officer accidentally shot while changing clothes at precinct

A motorcycle officer with the Atlanta Police Department was accidentally shot at his precinct late Wednesday.T...

Posted: May. 24, 2018 4:50 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 4:50 PM

A motorcycle officer with the Atlanta Police Department was accidentally shot at his precinct late Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The incident occurred before 9 p.m. at the motor precinct near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The officer - who is around 40-years-old and a 10-year veteran of the force -- was changing into his street clothes when a shot went off. A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department initially said the officer shot himself on the right side, but later clarified that they weren't sure if the officer accidentally shot himself, or was accidentally shot by another officer.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events