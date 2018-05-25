Clear
'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin admits to falling for 2 men

Becca Kufrin went from brokenhearted to opening her heart to two men.The new "Bachelorette" ...

Posted: May. 24, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 2:21 PM

Becca Kufrin went from brokenhearted to opening her heart to two men.

The new "Bachelorette" told "Entertainment Tonight" that sparks really flew with two of the contestants on her show.

"I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them, and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes," she said.

Kufrin was famously jilted by Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the 22nd season of "The Bachelor" after he ended their engagement to pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham.

On Wednesday, Luyendyk and Burnham announced they plan to marry January 12 in Hawaii.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham reveal their wedding plans

Kufrin told "ET" she now sympathizes with Luyendyk's emotional struggle.

"Until you're in this position, you don't realize how much pressure there really is, and how difficult it is to navigate certain relationships," she said. "Because if you're doing it right, you should be developing feelings for multiple people to really sift through every personality, every relationship, to exhaust the ones that aren't right for you."

Kufrin earlier revealed she became engaged on the show.

The 14th season of "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday.

The new "Bachelorette" says she found love with more than one man

Famously jilted, she says she now sympathizes with "The Bachelor"

