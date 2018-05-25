Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kushner's lawyer won't say if he's a target

Jared Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell says no one has indicated that his client has done anything "that would merit any charges."

Posted: May. 24, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 11:41 AM

Scroll for more content...

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators questioned White House senior adviser Jared Kushner about potential Russian collusion, his contacts with foreign nationals and potential obstruction issues, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Kushner's lawyer said Wednesday.

Abbe Lowell, who has represented Kushner in the Russia investigation, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that questions asked of Kushner during the April interview were "the appropriate topics that Bob Mueller and his team were looking at."

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that the interview -- Kushner's second with Mueller -- took place in April and lasted seven hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events