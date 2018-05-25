Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Jared Kushner's security clearance restored

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his White House security clearanc...

Posted: May. 23, 2018 8:04 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 8:05 PM
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his White House security clearance restored Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, after months of uncertainty stemming in part from his role in the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. Kushner was stripped of his clearance in February amid an overhaul of procedures governing access to the nation's most sensitive secrets following the resignation of Rob Porter, the President's staff secretary, who had been allowed to remain in his post for months despite allegations of spouse abuse.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events