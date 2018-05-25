Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham reveal their wedding plans

Wedding bells will ring this winter for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham.

The newly engaged couple who, found love on ABC's Season 22 of "The Bachelor," announced Wednesday during an appearance on "The View" that they will say "I do" on the Hawaiian island of Maui on January 12.

Luyendyk and Burnham's engagement sparked backlash in "Bachelor Nation" -- Luyendyk had previously proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin, then broke things off to be with Burnham.

When the season finale aired in March, Kufrin called the emotional and tearful breakup "brutal."

Kufrin has now moved on to become the next "Bachelorette." Her season premieres next week.

In a recent interview with E!, Luyendyk said he hopes viewers will "understand me a lot more" after they get over the initial unexpectedness of his decision.

"This is my journey, and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest," he said. "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy."