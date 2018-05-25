Clear
Disneyland's Star Wars park to open Summer '19

The Force is set to awaken at Disneyland next summer.That's when the theme park's highly anticipated Star Wars...

The Force is set to awaken at Disneyland next summer.

That's when the theme park's highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is finally scheduled to open, Disneyland announced Tuesday.

The new land's main attractions include a ride that will give guests the opportunity to fly the famed Millennium Flacon, and another "epic adventure" that puts them on a star destroyer "in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

Visitors can also expect a number of characters from the popular film franchise to make appearances, include Chewbacca, BB-8, members of the First Order and others.

Construction on the "Star-Wars"-themed land began at Disneyland in April 2016. Some attractions - including Big Thunder Ranch - were permanently closed earlier that year to make room for the $1-billion expansion.

Meanwhile, guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will have to wait longer to see the Orlando theme park's Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, as the expected opening date won't happen until sometime in the late fall of 2019.

