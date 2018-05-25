Business using clothing line to help human trafficking victims

A local business is using a special clothing line to put an end to sex trafficking.

It sells custom made T-shirts and sweatshirts with a portion of the profit supporting victims of human trafficking.

"It's a really cool street brand, but it's something with the meaning of course," said Parker Nevicato, founder of Keye Apparel.

Nevicato is bringing fashion forward to help spread awareness for sexual assault and human trafficking in Mid-Michigan.

At just 19-years-old, the college student turned entrepreneur has his own clothing line that sends a message.

"We really pride ourselves on talking about sexual abuse and human trafficking because it's not something that's talked about very often amongst people, let alone the youth, people in college. So we're creating a platform to try to give support," Nevicato said.

He created Keye Apparel last year in Flint.

With the help of family and friends, he makes and designs all of his own clothing which he sells online. He said 10 percent of all of the proceeds go to charity.

Nevicato teamed up with Voices of Consent, a program that supports survivors of sexual abuse and makes care packages for victims.

"The boxes have things such as hygiene, journals, diaries, stuffed animals. Things that will help victims. Items are free to victims. All they have to do is reach out," Nevicato said.

The clothing business sells everything from T-shirts to hoodies. Even though it has only been around for six months, it has already raised hundreds of dollars for charity.

Nevicato said he has never been a victim of sexual assault himself, but knows too many people that have. He said that was the driving force in creating a business that could give back.

"We hope it's a sign of hope and awareness for this cause and we hope it brings the community together," he said.